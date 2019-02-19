SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 5 Sports That the Members of BTS Enjoyed in Their School Days!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 5 Sports That the Members of BTS Enjoyed in Their School Days!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.19 17:48 수정 2019.02.19 18:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 5 Sports That the Members of BTS Enjoyed in Their School Days!
The members of K-pop boy group BTS put a smile on their fans' faces with the pictures from their school days which showed the types of sports that they were into.

Recently, a thread titled, 'Sports that the members of BTS did in their school days' garnered attention online.

In the post, there were lists of games that the members frequently played before making their debut as a singer.
BTSBTSBTSSUGA played basketball in high school, and he once mentioned that his favorite position was shooting guard.
BTSBTSBTSAfter hearing this story, some fans made a speculation that SUGA probably got the ideas from his basketball position when choosing his stage name.
BTSJIN loves snowboarding and enjoys riding all kinds of boards, but he revealed himself that he does not know how to ski.
BTSBTSBTSBTSJIN has an amazing sense of balance as someone who loves snowboarding.
BTSBTSBTSA considerable amount of JUNGKOOK's old pictures are consists of the ones him doing Taekwondo (Korean martial art).
BTSBTSEven though he started learning Taekwondo at a very early age, he still remembers a few moves and flaunts it on stage from time to time.
BTSBTSBTSJIMIN studied contemporary dance in high school, but he also has a black belt in Taekwondo and practiced Kendo (Japanese martial art) for seven years.
BTSAccording to his high school teacher, he even entered his high school as the top of his class thanks to his good grades and amazing dancing skills.
BTSBTSDuring an interview with SBS, J-HOPE revealed that he probably would have been a tennis player if he had not pursued his music career.
BTSJ-HOPE said that he started playing tennis in elementary school, and added that he thinks very highly of Chung Hyeon, a professional tennis player from South Korea.

Even though RM and V are known to have no affiliation with their school's sports team, but RM is fairly good at skating and V has been riding bikes since elementary school.
BTSBTS(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호