SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Confirms to Lead a New Mystery Thriller Film
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Confirms to Lead a New Mystery Thriller Film

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.19 17:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Confirms to Lead a New Mystery Thriller Film
Korean actress Song Ji-hyo has confirmed a role in an upcoming mystery thriller film.

On February 18, the production team of 'Daughter' (working title) announced, "Song Ji-hyo and Kim Moo-yeol have recently decided to join our film."

The story of 'Daughter' centers around Yoo-jin (Song Ji-hyo), who returns to her family after going missing 25 years ago.

After her sudden return, her older brother Seo-jin (actor Kim Moo-yeol) starts to grow his suspicion on her and her return.
Kim Moo-yeolThe mysterious and odd behaviors of Song Ji-hyo's character are expected to be responsible for much of the part in generating tension in the film.

This film will allow the audience to see a different side of Song Ji-hyo to her friendly and funny image on television shows such as SBS' 'Running Man'.Song Ji-hyoAfter confirming her appearance, Song Ji-hyo commented, "I'm thrilled to be taking on a role that I had never taken before. I will do my best to express my character's emotions well and successfully deliver them to the audience."

Meanwhile, 'Daughter' has begun shooting the film last week.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MYOFFICIALSONGJIHYO' Facebook, Ace Maker Movie Works)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호