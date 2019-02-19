[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Confirms to Lead a New Mystery Thriller Film

Korean actress Song Ji-hyo has confirmed a role in an upcoming mystery thriller film.On February 18, the production team of 'Daughter' (working title) announced, "Song Ji-hyo and Kim Moo-yeol have recently decided to join our film."The story of 'Daughter' centers around Yoo-jin (Song Ji-hyo), who returns to her family after going missing 25 years ago.After her sudden return, her older brother Seo-jin (actor Kim Moo-yeol) starts to grow his suspicion on her and her return.The mysterious and odd behaviors of Song Ji-hyo's character are expected to be responsible for much of the part in generating tension in the film.This film will allow the audience to see a different side of Song Ji-hyo to her friendly and funny image on television shows such as SBS' 'Running Man'.After confirming her appearance, Song Ji-hyo commented, "I'm thrilled to be taking on a role that I had never taken before. I will do my best to express my character's emotions well and successfully deliver them to the audience."Meanwhile, 'Daughter' has begun shooting the film last week.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MYOFFICIALSONGJIHYO' Facebook, Ace Maker Movie Works)(SBS Star)