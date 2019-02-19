SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Eric Nam Covering BTS 'IDOL' at His Concert!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Eric Nam Covering BTS 'IDOL' at His Concert!

K-pop artist Eric Nam has proven that he not only is good at singing, but also good at dancing like idol group members!

On February 16 and 17, Eric Nam held his solo concert 'I COLOR U' at Blue Square, Seoul.
Eric NamEric NamEric Nam packed the concert with his own songs, and other artists' songs including various OSTs and idol dance covers.

His fans went wild as he danced to BTS' 'IDOL', which is considered to be the most difficult choreography of the group.
Eric NamEric NamHowever, Eric Nam impeccably covered the entire dance moves and even recorded the song himself to make the stage even more perfect.
 

In addition to 'IDOL', Eric Nam also showed his cover dance stages to SUNMI's 'Gashina', and TWICE's 'YES or YES'.
Eric NamEric NamEric NamEric NamSince it is pretty rare for Eric Nam to show idol dance covers, his special stages instantly went viral online.

Fans commented, "I can see how hard he practiced.", "Look at his 'YES or YES' moves! So adorable.", "BTS and Eric Nam are close friends! The members would love this cover.", and more.
Eric NamMeanwhile, Eric Nam is scheduled to hold a fan meeting in Thailand, Australia, and Japan next month.

(Credit= CJ ENM, Online Community, SBS funE, 'AngelRic1117' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
