[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk's Loving Look in His Eyes Wins Fans' Hearts
Many fans are having a hard time breathing properly after seeing actor Nam Joo Hyuk's loving look in real life.

On February 15 episode of tvN's television show 'Coffee Friends', Nam Joo Hyuk was seen visiting the café in Jeju Island that is run by the cast.

In this episode, one of the cast members actor Son Ho Jun found out Nam Joo Hyuk was in Jeju Island and asked him to bring him some snacks.Nam Joo HyukWhen Nam Joo Hyuk kindly purchased various snacks and came to the café, Son Ho Jun handed him an apron and gave him some work to do.

So, Nam Joo Hyuk unexpectedly ended up washing the dishes in the corner to help the busy cast.

Instead of becoming annoyed, Nam Joo Hyuk looked at Son Ho Jun with eyes full of love, and smiled at him sweetly.

Whenever Son Ho Jun came around the sink, Nam Joo Hyuk's eyes and smile followed him around as well Nam Joo HyukNam Joo HyukThese scenes undoubtedly caught the attention of fans, and they have been repeating the same scenes over and over again just to see the way Nam Joo Hyuk sweetly looking at Son Ho Jun.

They said, "Oh my! Let me just imagine him looking at me like that for a minute!", "His eyes are twinkling with love. I just can't stop watching this.", "He really makes my heart flutter.", and so on.
Nam Joo HyukMeanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk is planned to kick off his Asian fan meeting tour 'CURRENT' in the end of next month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Coffee Friends) 

(SBS Star) 
