[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Shares How He Feels About Making a Comeback by Himself
[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Shares How He Feels About Making a Comeback by Himself

작성 2019.02.19 15:54 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ong Seong Wu Shares How He Feels About Making a Comeback by Himself
Ong Seong Wu of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One shared how he feels about returning to the industry alone without fellow Wanna One members.

On February 18, a fashion magazine 'ELLE' released some cover photos of Ong Seong Wu for its March issue.

In the photos, Ong Seong Wu puts on an icy cold facial expression and poses in various ways that highlight his chiseled look.Ong Seong WuAfter the photo shoot, Ong Seong Wu sat down for a brief interview with the magazine.

When asked how he felt about going solo, Ong Seong Wu answered, "I'm more excited than worried about this new journey that I'll go on. I really can't wait to try new things."

He added, "On this new journey, I hope to find my strengths as well as the potential that I have. At the same time though, I would like to continuously stay positive."Ong Seong WuOng Seong Wu also talked about his upcoming drama 'The Moment of Being 18' (literal translation).

Ong Seong Wu said, "I'm counting the days until I shoot this drama. With this drama, I will be able to show our fans what I am like as an actor. Also, it'll provide a great opportunity to meet fans every week."Ong Seong WuMeanwhile, 'The Moment of Being 18' is scheduled to be unveiled in the summer.

(Lee Narin, Credit= ELLE/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
끝까지 판다

