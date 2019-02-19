SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Police May Open Investigation into SEUNGRI as Probe Expands
작성 2019.02.19 15:39 수정 2019.02.19 15:47
SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG may be questioned by police as the authorities have expanded investigation centered on the club 'Burning Sun'.

On February 19, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency stated, "We are currently expanding the targets of the investigation. Lee Seung-hyun (SEUNGRI's real name) may be questioned if necessary."
SEUNGRIThis is the first time the authorities have mentioned the possibility of SEUNGRI being investigated by police.

SEUNGRI resigned from the club's "in-house director" position shortly after a series of scandal centered on 'Burning Sun' broke out involving allegations of assault, sexual violence, and drug trafficking.
SEUNGRIThe club's CEO was subjected to three rounds of questioning, and another employee is currently in custody for using and distributing illicit drugs.

Though SEUNGRI has expressed his apology during his recent Seoul concert, the public is increasingly turning against SEUNGRI for not taking responsibility for the ongoing controversy.
SEUNGRICurrently, 'Burning Sun' shut down after about a year of business while SEUNGRI is expected to enlist in the military shortly after wrapping up his solo concert.

(SBS Star)    
