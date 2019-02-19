SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Surprises the Public with a Jaw-dropping Talent!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Surprises the Public with a Jaw-dropping Talent!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.19 14:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Surprises the Public with a Jaw-dropping Talent!
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL unveiled his superpower―drinking a whole bottle of water in just three seconds.

Recently, a short clip of CHANYEOL drinking water went viral through online community.

The reason it garnered a tremendous attention was because the way he drank water was not only peculiar but also quite hard to believe.
CHANYEOLOn February 18 episode of oksusu's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2', the members of EXO enjoyed various kinds of seafood which was provided according to the result of a ladder game.
CHANYEOLOn this day, D.O. made everyone jealous by earning an opportunity to eat lobster sashimi, and CHANYEOL who desperately wanted to have a taste of it made a compelling proposition to him.
CHANYEOLWhen CHANYEOL showed up with a bottle of water, D.O. said that he will share his lobster sashimi with him if he drinks the whole bottle at once.
CHANYEOLThen CHANYEOL replied, "I can drink this water faster than anyone you've ever seen."
CHANYEOLCHANYEOL finished the entire bottle of water in just three seconds as he guaranteed, then high-fived D.O. with a proud look on his face.
CHANYEOLBut what made the viewers burst into laughter was CHANYEOL's next behavior since he added that he cannot eat a lobster sashimi because he was already too full from drinking all those water.
CHANYEOLAfter seeing this hilarious video of CHANYEOL, his fans commented, "I thought his superpower was fire. Maybe he exasperates all those water.", "Did he go to Hogwarts?", "I mean, I'm looking at him but I just can't believe it!", and so on.

Meanwhile, the new episode of 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' will be unveiled every Monday through Friday at 6PM KST.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= oksusu Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호