[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Surprises the Public with a Jaw-dropping Talent!

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL unveiled his superpower―drinking a whole bottle of water in just three seconds.Recently, a short clip of CHANYEOL drinking water went viral through online community.The reason it garnered a tremendous attention was because the way he drank water was not only peculiar but also quite hard to believe.On February 18 episode of oksusu's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2', the members of EXO enjoyed various kinds of seafood which was provided according to the result of a ladder game.On this day, D.O. made everyone jealous by earning an opportunity to eat lobster sashimi, and CHANYEOL who desperately wanted to have a taste of it made a compelling proposition to him.When CHANYEOL showed up with a bottle of water, D.O. said that he will share his lobster sashimi with him if he drinks the whole bottle at once.Then CHANYEOL replied, "I can drink this water faster than anyone you've ever seen."CHANYEOL finished the entire bottle of water in just three seconds as he guaranteed, then high-fived D.O. with a proud look on his face.But what made the viewers burst into laughter was CHANYEOL's next behavior since he added that he cannot eat a lobster sashimi because he was already too full from drinking all those water.After seeing this hilarious video of CHANYEOL, his fans commented, "I thought his superpower was fire. Maybe he exasperates all those water.", "Did he go to Hogwarts?", "I mean, I'm looking at him but I just can't believe it!", and so on.Meanwhile, the new episode of 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' will be unveiled every Monday through Friday at 6PM KST.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= oksusu Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2, Online Community)(SBS Star)