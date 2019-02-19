[SBS Star] Lee Gi Kwang Tells What It Was Like Living in Semi-basement with 7 Others

Lee Gi Kwang of K-pop boy group Highlight revealed the hard times he had gone through before his debut.On February 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator', Lee Gi Kwang made a guest appearance.During the talk, Lee Gi Kwang said, "I used to live in a dorm with 5 other male trainees and 2 managers before I made debut. We lived in a small two-bedroom semi-basement apartment together."Lee Gi Kwang went on, "The apartment had no sunlight, and we could see people's feet when we would open the windows. We used one room to put our belongings and clothes, and the other one to sleep. The room was so small that we had to cram ourselves into it. We also had to eat a meal on our bunk beds."He took a brief moment to recollect his memories from the past, then said, "In addition to that, three or more of us had to take a shower together, because there was only one bathroom. Those were times when we had to get somewhere early in the morning."Meanwhile, Lee Gi Kwang is planning to hold a concert 'Lee Gi Kwang Live 2019: I' on March 23 and 24 before starting to serve the national mandatory duty as a conscripted police officer on April 18.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Please Take Care of My Refrigerator)(SBS Star)