[SBS Star] DARA Talks about Her Past Kiss Scene with Lee Minho
[SBS Star] DARA Talks about Her Past Kiss Scene with Lee Minho

작성 2019.02.19
DARA from disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 talked about her kiss scene with actor Lee Minho in her solo music video.

On February 18 episode of tvN's variety show 'Seoulmate 2', DARA headed to the Philippines with comedienne Kim Sook.
Seoulmate 2En route to Manila, Kim Sook asked about DARA's past solo music video 'KISS' which she came across while browsing on her phone.
Seoulmate 2DARA said, "It is my one and only solo track. In the music video, I had a kiss scene with Lee Minho," and explained, "He is one of the most famous male celebrities here in the Philippines."

Watching the music video in the car, DARA commented on her kiss scene in the music video.
Seoulmate 2DARA said, "At the end of the music video, I kiss him for revenge."

She went on, "Back then I was a rookie, and I didn't know anything. We did it like 50 times, because I didn't know what to do."

Then she jokingly added, "There were so many people (at the filming site). I wasn't really able to 'feel' the kiss."

You can watch 'KISS' music video below.
 

(Credit= tvN Seoulmate 2, 'daraxxi' Instagram, 'OfficialLeeMinho' Facebook, '2NE1' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호