[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon to Make Solo Debut in March

Park Ji Hoon from disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One will make his solo debut this March.On February 19, it was reported that Park Ji Hoon is currently preparing his solo debut album.In response, Park Ji Hoon's management agency Maroo Entertainment stated, "Park Ji Hoon is preparing for his solo album with plans for release in March."The agency continued, "He will soon be heading to Prague, Czech Republic to film a music video of his new track."Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon recently held his solo fan meeting 'FIRST EDITION' in Korea and is scheduled to tour around Asia starting March 2.(Credit= Maroo Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)