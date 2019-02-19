[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Makes a Meaningful Donation on His Birthday

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE celebrated his birthday in a meaningful way―making another generous donation in just two months.On February 18, J-HOPE donated 100 million won (approximately 88,721 dollars) to the Gwangju branch of ChildFund Korea in hope that the money could go to the students from low-income households who go to his old high school.Later on, it was discovered that J-HOPE's internal motivation behind this decision was his fans who have been setting a great example for others with their donations and good deeds.ChildFund Korea is planning on awarding a scholarship to the students of Kukje high school, J-HOPE's old high school located in Gwangju, after selecting the students who could benefit from this type of financial support.J-HOPE also donated 150 million won (approximately 133,016 dollars) to the same organization on December 20, 2018 but the organization mentioned that he did not want the public to know about his good deed.A source from the organization said, "He made donations for the children in need but asked us not to reveal his good deed. We are planning on supporting the students who are studying arts and physical education and young patients who are struggling to achieve their dreams because of financial burdens."After donating 250 million won (approximately 221,800 dollars) to ChildFund Korea in total, J-HOPE became the 146th member of 'Green Noble Club'―a club which only a person who donated more than 100 million won to the organization can join.Lee Je-hun, the president of ChildFund Korea said, "We want to express our gratitude to BTS' member J-HOPE who made donation in celebration of his precious day and remembered the children in need."He added, "To follow his wishes, we will do our best to help the children from low-income household. We will look forward to his next move."Meanwhile, BTS will resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Hong Kong which will be held on March 20.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'bangtan.official' 'childfundkor' Facebook)(SBS Star)