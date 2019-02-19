[SBS Star] This Couple Meets While Working with VIXX & Gets Married!

Heart-warming messages are flooding online congratulating the marriage of K-pop boy group VIXX's manager and stylist.On February 16, VIXX's manager and stylist's wedding took place in Seoul, Korea.The members of VIXX were spotted at this wedding, as the groom was their manager who worked with them since the early days of debut, and the bride was their stylist for years.The groom and bride had been in a relationship for six years, and met while working with VIXX.Unfortunately, N could not make it to the wedding because it clashed with his fan meeting.To fill N's vacancy though, the other members brought a full-sized panel of N to the wedding with them.On this day, VIXX chose to sing one of its romantic love songs 'Love Letter' for the couple.Before VIXX sang the song, LEO made a remark that made the guests chuckle.He said, "All of this would not have been possible if it wasn't for us."After the wedding, RAVI uploaded pictures from the wedding and left a sweet comment on his social media.He excitedly wrote, "Congratulations to Shin-woo hyung, our long-time manager and the best stylist Na-yeon. After all those six years of being together, they have now become a husband and wife to each other."Meanwhile, VIXX released a special single 'WALKING' on February 1.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'ravithecrackkidz' Instagram)(SBS Star)