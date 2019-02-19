[SBS Star] Pre-debut Photos of ITZY YUNA as School Athlete Go Viral

K-pop rookie girl group ITZY's youngest member YUNA is creating an online buzz thanks to her beauty, and her athletic talent!With the growing popularity of JYP Entertainment's new group ITZY, K-pop fans have been digging up the pre-debut photos of the members.This time, photos of YUNA from her middle school days as a floorball player have been going viral.In the released photos, YUNA is seen striking poses of a confident floorball player, wearing her school uniform.According to her middle school friends, YUNA has also been a student athlete and event entered a floorball contest with her school team.With a tall height of 170cm (approximately 5'6), YUNA looked as if she had just popped out of a sports-themed comic book.Meanwhile, YUNA's group ITZY is busy promoting its debut title track 'DALLA DALLA'.(Credit= Online Community, JYP Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)