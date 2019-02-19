[SBS Star] Pre-debut Photos of ITZY YUNA as School Athlete Go Viral

K-pop rookie girl group ITZY's youngest member YUNA is creating an online buzz thanks to her beauty, and her athletic talent!
With the growing popularity of JYP Entertainment's new group ITZY, K-pop fans have been digging up the pre-debut photos of the members.
This time, photos of YUNA from her middle school days as a floorball player have been going viral.
In the released photos, YUNA is seen striking poses of a confident floorball player, wearing her school uniform.
According to her middle school friends, YUNA has also been a student athlete and event entered a floorball contest with her school team.
With a tall height of 170cm (approximately 5'6), YUNA looked as if she had just popped out of a sports-themed comic book.
Meanwhile, YUNA's group ITZY is busy promoting its debut title track 'DALLA DALLA'.
(Credit= Online Community, JYP Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)
(SBS Star)
