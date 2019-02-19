SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Releases Adorable Concept Photos of TXT
[SBS Star] Big Hit Ent. Releases Adorable Concept Photos of TXT

Big Hit Entertainment released cute concept photos of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) for its upcoming debut album that is to be released on March 4.

On February 19, group and individual concept photos of TXT for its debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' were uploaded online.TXTThe photos showed the five members relaxing in a place where it looked like a large supermarket.

Their neatly-styled hair and fashionable casual clothes not only made them look fresh, but also remarkably charming.

Take a look at each TXT member's concept photos below, and get familiar with their faces and names before their debut next month!

1. YEONJUN
TXT2. SOOBIN
TXT3. HUENINGKAI
TXT4. TAEHYUN
TXT5. BEOMGYUTXT(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TXT_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
