SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Drops a Cute Selfie of Him & BTS V!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Drops a Cute Selfie of Him & BTS V!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.19 10:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Drops a Cute Selfie of Him & BTS V!
Korean Actor Park Bo Gum and K-pop boy group BTS' member V once again showed off their rock-solid friendship through an adorable selfie.

On February 18, Park Bo Gum posted a picture of him and V on his social media account and wrote, "Hope there could be more good days."
 
In the picture, both of them were playfully posing in front of a camera in comfortable clothes.
BTSSome of BTS' fan found the message that Park Bo Gum wrote quite familiar since it exactly sounded like one of the title of BTS' track '2!3! (Hoping for more good days)' from its second full album 'WINGS'.

Park Bo Gum even added a little purple heart at the end of his sentence to express his affection towards V, and BTS' fans cannot help but to be surprised after seeing such gesture since the color purple held a very special meaning to all of them.
BTSV once said during BTS' concert, "Purple is the last color of a rainbow. So it means I will trust you and love you for a long time."
BTS V & Park Bo GumUpon seeing this picture of them, fans commented, "The two most handsome guys in the whole world. Love'em.", "Aww...you guys! I totally approve this friendship.", "Can I be your best friends? Just saying.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum and V became friends over KBS' music show 'Music Bank'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호