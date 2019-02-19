[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Drops a Cute Selfie of Him & BTS V!

좋은 날이 훨씬 더 많기를？？ pic.twitter.com/elZCMxFtpn — 박보검 (@BOGUMMY) 2019년 2월 18일

Korean Actor Park Bo Gum and K-pop boy group BTS' member V once again showed off their rock-solid friendship through an adorable selfie.On February 18, Park Bo Gum posted a picture of him and V on his social media account and wrote, "Hope there could be more good days."In the picture, both of them were playfully posing in front of a camera in comfortable clothes.Some of BTS' fan found the message that Park Bo Gum wrote quite familiar since it exactly sounded like one of the title of BTS' track '2!3! (Hoping for more good days)' from its second full album 'WINGS'.Park Bo Gum even added a little purple heart at the end of his sentence to express his affection towards V, and BTS' fans cannot help but to be surprised after seeing such gesture since the color purple held a very special meaning to all of them.V once said during BTS' concert, "Purple is the last color of a rainbow. So it means I will trust you and love you for a long time."Upon seeing this picture of them, fans commented, "The two most handsome guys in the whole world. Love'em.", "Aww...you guys! I totally approve this friendship.", "Can I be your best friends? Just saying.", and many more.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum and V became friends over KBS' music show 'Music Bank'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)