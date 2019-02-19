[SBS Star] Obsessive Fans Spotted in BTS' Hotel Live Broadcast? Agency Responds

K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has clarified rumors of some fans appearing in the group's recent live broadcast.On February 17, BTS held a live broadcast to celebrate J-HOPE's birthday on February 18.During the live broadcast, another person besides the members appeared outside the hotel room.Fans became worried that the fan had sneaked into the hotel where BTS was staying in, and the controversy grew even bigger when Japanese news outlets reported on the issue.In response, Big Hit Entertainment stated, "After checking the live broadcast, we confirmed that the person in the back was one of our staff members."The agency continued, "The hotel itself prevents non-guests from being able to enter, and we are very thorough regarding our artist protection."Upon hearing the news, fans commented, "This is outrageous. Their safety is the top priority.", "We all know that this is not the first time. We're very concerned.", "Thank you for the feedback, Big Hit.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS continues its 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour with concerts in Hong Kong starting March 20.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS' V LIVE)(SBS Star)