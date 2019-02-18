SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK's Sexy Body Makes Many Fans' Jaw Drop
When K-pop boy group BTS' youngest member JUNGKOOK made debut, he was only 15 years old.

At that time, words like 'cute' and 'adorable' suited him the best.

Over six years have passed, and JUNGKOOK has grown up as one fine young man.JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKIt seems the 'baby' rose in revolt somewhere along the way, and successfully became the guy who many think of when someone asked, "Who has the hottest body in BTS?"

Of course, he is still cute and adorable, but it feels like his tall and muscular body is resisting those words now.

Here are some photos of JUNGKOOK which are making fans around the world breathless.JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Mnet 2018 Billboard Music Awards, 'IDAREU_JK' 'angelo_91jk' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
