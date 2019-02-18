SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 8 Male Idol Stars Who Impeccably Pulled Off Pink Hair
Pink is one of the colors which K-pop idol stars pick for their hair.

While the bright, fancy color certainly catches the eyes of many, it takes some courage to try pink to our own hair.

Recently, an interactive mobile application 'IDOLCHAMP' conducted a survey asking K-pop fans to pick male idol stars who pulled off pink hairstyle the best.

Check out the list below, and pick the choice of your own!

1. Park Ji Hoon (38.16%)
Park Ji HoonPark Ji Hoon2. REN of NU'EST (37.15%)
RENREN3. V of BTS (10.50%)
VV4. JEONGHAN of SEVENTEEN (6.40%)
JEONGHANJEONGHAN5. BAEKHYUN of EXO (1.72%)
BAEKHYUNBAEKHYUN6. KIHYUN of MONSTA X
KIHYUNKIHYUN7. MOONBIN of ASTRO
MOONBINMOONBIN8. LEO of VIXX
LEOLEO(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
