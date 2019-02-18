[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwa Sa Calls Herself a 'TWIT' for Being a Bad Lover

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Hwa Sa successfully wrapped her solo debut stage.On February 17, Hwa Sa explained the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' how she gained a sense of perspective on her relationship.Ever since she made her debut as a member of MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa has shown impressive improvements every year while acting as a bridge connecting two different genres such as hip-hop and blues and defining the color of her group as a sub-vocalist.However, there was not a song like her solo debut track 'TWIT' that could truly help her to reach her full potential as an artist with this level of delicacy and sophistication.Hwa Sa's mature voice and confident attitude have always been considered as her forte but to see her dominating the stage all by herself, it almost felt like a blessing that we can live the same era as hers.When her hypnotizing voice met the song's unique guitar and organ sounds, it instantly made every single one of the listeners step into Hwa Sa's inescapable web.Throughout the song, Hwa Sa keeps referring to her lover as a 'TWIT' but towards the end she gradually realizes the fact that she was the real fool who failed to recognize the value of her significant other who always has been there for her.Check out the video below and observe the queen's return!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)