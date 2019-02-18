SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwa Sa Calls Herself a 'TWIT' for Being a Bad Lover
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwa Sa Calls Herself a 'TWIT' for Being a Bad Lover

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.18 18:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwa Sa Calls Herself a TWIT for Being a Bad Lover
K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Hwa Sa successfully wrapped her solo debut stage.

On February 17, Hwa Sa explained the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' how she gained a sense of perspective on her relationship.
Hwa SaEver since she made her debut as a member of MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa has shown impressive improvements every year while acting as a bridge connecting two different genres such as hip-hop and blues and defining the color of her group as a sub-vocalist.
Hwa SaHowever, there was not a song like her solo debut track 'TWIT' that could truly help her to reach her full potential as an artist with this level of delicacy and sophistication.
Hwa SaHwa Sa's mature voice and confident attitude have always been considered as her forte but to see her dominating the stage all by herself, it almost felt like a blessing that we can live the same era as hers.
Hwa SaWhen her hypnotizing voice met the song's unique guitar and organ sounds, it instantly made every single one of the listeners step into Hwa Sa's inescapable web.
Hwa SaThroughout the song, Hwa Sa keeps referring to her lover as a 'TWIT' but towards the end she gradually realizes the fact that she was the real fool who failed to recognize the value of her significant other who always has been there for her.
Hwa SaCheck out the video below and observe the queen's return!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호