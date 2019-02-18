SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Confirms to Star in a New Drama as a Firefighter
Korean actor Park Hae Jin will be taking a role of a firefighter in a new romantic comedy drama.

On February 15, Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement made an announcement, "We are happy to announce that Park Hae Jin's first drama of the year is going to be 'Secret' (working title)."

They continued, "Park Hae Jin will be playing the role of 'Kang San-hyuk', who becomes a firefighter from an M&A analyst. He is an ambitious and passionate person whose life is all about money and honor."Park Hae JinAt the press conference on the same day, Park Hae Jin said, "I didn't take this role just because I was named an honorary firefighter last year. My aim is to show the viewers what the real life of firefighters is like."Park Hae JinPark Hae Jin also expressed his excitement about starring in his first romantic comedy drama.

The actor said, "I was in 'Cheese in the Trap', but I feel like there weren't that many romantic comedy elements in them. I've always wanted to film scenes where I have a love fight, and there are lots of scenes like that in this drama."

He went on, "I heard that Jo Bo-ah may lead the drama with me. I haven't met her yet, but I believe we'll be able to pull off those scenes well."Park Hae Jin'Secret' is about people with greed and unhappy memories discovering the true meaning of happiness together at a special space called "the forest".

It is scheduled to begin shooting in the first half of this year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Mountain Movement) 

(SBS Star)  
