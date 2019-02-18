[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Fans to Make Donations in Celebration of His Birthday

Fans of K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE made continuous donations worldwide to celebrate his birthday on February 18.Recently, Korean fans of J-HOPE donated 128 sacks of rice to J-HOPE's hometown Gwangju, the southern city of South Korea.They also delivered feed to animal rights organizations, knitted hats for newborn babies suffered from hypothermia, kicked off a fundraising for the victims of Japanese sexual slavery during World War II.The fans even established a campaign called 'Hope on STOP HUNGER', in partnership with KFHI (Korea Food for the Hungry International), to sponsor starving children in 53 different countries.American ARMYs (the name of BTS' official fan club) created a project called 'Operation Just Dance' to help talented students from low-income families to achieve their dream to be a great dancer, just like J-HOPE, by sponsoring the costs of their dance lessons.According to reports, around 35 donation projects were carried out by J-HOPE's fans from all around the world, in order to deliver the artist's message of hope.The number of donation projects celebrating J-HOPE's birthday has significantly increased after he announced that he intended to donate on his birthday this year.On BTS' 2019 Season's Greeting calendar, J-HOPE wrote that he wishes to donate on his birthday.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with 4-day concert in Hong Kong in March.(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)