[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Fans to Make Donations in Celebration of His Birthday
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Fans to Make Donations in Celebration of His Birthday

작성 2019.02.18
Fans of K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE made continuous donations worldwide to celebrate his birthday on February 18.

Recently, Korean fans of J-HOPE donated 128 sacks of rice to J-HOPE's hometown Gwangju, the southern city of South Korea.
J-HOPEThey also delivered feed to animal rights organizations, knitted hats for newborn babies suffered from hypothermia, kicked off a fundraising for the victims of Japanese sexual slavery during World War II.

The fans even established a campaign called 'Hope on STOP HUNGER', in partnership with KFHI (Korea Food for the Hungry International), to sponsor starving children in 53 different countries.
J-HOPEAmerican ARMYs (the name of BTS' official fan club) created a project called 'Operation Just Dance' to help talented students from low-income families to achieve their dream to be a great dancer, just like J-HOPE, by sponsoring the costs of their dance lessons.
J-HOPEAccording to reports, around 35 donation projects were carried out by J-HOPE's fans from all around the world, in order to deliver the artist's message of hope.
J-HOPEThe number of donation projects celebrating J-HOPE's birthday has significantly increased after he announced that he intended to donate on his birthday this year.

On BTS' 2019 Season's Greeting calendar, J-HOPE wrote that he wishes to donate on his birthday.
J-HOPEMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with 4-day concert in Hong Kong in March.

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
