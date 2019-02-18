[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Sends Snacks to JINYOUNG to Support His Upcoming Drama

K-pop boy group GOT7's member JACKSON sent a snack truck to the set of fellow member JINYOUNG's upcoming drama.On February 15, JINYOUNG updated his social media with new photos of himself.In the first photo, JINYOUNG smiles with snacks that have cute stickers of his face on the wrapping papers.The next photo shows JINYOUNG posing in front of a snack truck from JACKSON.JINYOUNG is seen standing next to a large panel which says, "To Lee Ahn and the team of 'He Is Psychometric'. I give my full support to everyone. From JACKSON."Along with these pictures, JINYOUNG wrote a comment to show his gratitude to JACKSON, "Thank you, Wang-gae! #WanggaeParkgae (JACKSON and JINYOUNG's nicknames)".Recently, JINYOUNG has been busy filming tvN's romantic comedy drama 'He Is Psychometric' where he was cast as 'Lee Ahn'.'Lee Ahn' is a guy who has a special ability to read people's secrets by making physical contact with them.In order to take bad people down, he teams up with a secretive girl named 'Yoon Jae-in' (actress Shin Ye Eun).'He Is Psychometric' is expected to air its first episode on March 11.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jinyoung_0922jy' 'jacksonwang852g7' Instagram, tvN He Is Psychometric)(SBS Star)