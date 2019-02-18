[SBS Star] BTS Producer PDOGG Recognized for the Highest Royalty Earnings

Big Hit Entertainment producer PDOGG, the mastermind behind K-pop boy group BTS' hit songs, claimed the top prize for making the highest song royalty earnings in 2018.According to Yonhap News Agency's report on February 16, PDOGG will be the recipient of two grand prizes at the '5th KOMCA (Korean Music Copyright Association) Awards'.PDOGG won for both song composition and lyrics writing with the highest earnings from royalties within the field of popular music.As the main producer of BTS, PDOGG has worked under Big Hit Entertainment for many years.Especially since 2017, PDOGG has created multiple BTS hits including 'DNA', 'FAKE LOVE', and 'IDOL'.Containing all three songs, BTS' 2018 repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' placed PDOGG at the top with its ground-breaking worldwide album sales.The official ceremony of the '5th KOMCA Awards' has been scheduled to take place on February 19.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)