SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON B.I Sweetly Plays with His 7-year-old Sister
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON B.I Sweetly Plays with His 7-year-old Sister

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.18 14:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON B.I Sweetly Plays with His 7-year-old Sister
B.I of K-pop boy group iKON was spotted playing with his younger sister.

Recently, a video of B.I playing a hand clapping game with his 7-year-old sister 'Han Byul' was uploaded online.

The video starts with B.I singing a song along to a hand clapping game called 'sse sse see' while sitting on the bed face to face with Han Byul.

B.I. makes a mistake and restarts the game after telling Han Byul to sing the song this time.

Han Byul sings the song with her cute voice, and they go on until Han Byul shyly tells B.I that she does not know the lyrics to the rest of the song.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#131

131_lable(@131_lable)님의 공유 게시물님,


B.I has a hectic schedule, but his love for his sister is almost unstoppable―he always tends to find time to spend with her.

When he is free, B.I frequently goes to see his family members at home, and plays various games with Han Byul.

This sweet older brother side of B.I never fails to make fans smile.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#131

131_lable(@131_lable)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, one of iKON's title tracks from last year 'KILLNG ME' surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on February 8.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community/'131_table' Instagram, MBC There Is No Problem)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호