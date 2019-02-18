[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON B.I Sweetly Plays with His 7-year-old Sister

B.I of K-pop boy group iKON was spotted playing with his younger sister.Recently, a video of B.I playing a hand clapping game with his 7-year-old sister 'Han Byul' was uploaded online.The video starts with B.I singing a song along to a hand clapping game called 'sse sse see' while sitting on the bed face to face with Han Byul.B.I. makes a mistake and restarts the game after telling Han Byul to sing the song this time.Han Byul sings the song with her cute voice, and they go on until Han Byul shyly tells B.I that she does not know the lyrics to the rest of the song.B.I has a hectic schedule, but his love for his sister is almost unstoppable―he always tends to find time to spend with her.When he is free, B.I frequently goes to see his family members at home, and plays various games with Han Byul.This sweet older brother side of B.I never fails to make fans smile.Meanwhile, one of iKON's title tracks from last year 'KILLNG ME' surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on February 8.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community/'131_table' Instagram, MBC There Is No Problem)(SBS Star)