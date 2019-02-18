[SBS Star] JENNIE Steals the Hearts of Fans with the Most Adorable Reactions!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE put a smile on everyone's faces with the loveliest reactions she has shown to her fans.Recently, a few clips of JENNIE which impeccably captured her overwhelming cuteness garnered attention online.In the videos, JENNIE was reacting to different situations using her various facial expressions and a great sense of humor.After seeing these videos of JENNIE, her fans commented, "I can't buy you a ring, but I can make one out of a grass.", "I want to ask her out. She's just perfect.", "She's born to be a girl group member.", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)