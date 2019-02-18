[SBS Star] JENNIE Steals the Hearts of Fans with the Most Adorable Reactions!

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE put a smile on everyone's faces with the loveliest reactions she has shown to her fans.
Recently, a few clips of JENNIE which impeccably captured her overwhelming cuteness garnered attention online.
In the videos, JENNIE was reacting to different situations using her various facial expressions and a great sense of humor.
1. JENNIE asking for a ring who asked her to marry her.
2. JENNIE worrying about her fans who waited for her despite the cold weather.
3. JENNIE scolding a fan to study more who is a high school senior but came to the group's fan signing event.
4. JENNIE turning around the fan for her fan who was sweating.
5. JENNIE laughing after hearing a cute pun that she only wears the same T (T-shirt)―cutie.
6. JENNIE taking away a doll from her fan without letting her guards know.
7. JENNIE comforting a fan who cried in front of her.
After seeing these videos of JENNIE, her fans commented, "I can't buy you a ring, but I can make one out of a grass.", "I want to ask her out. She's just perfect.", "She's born to be a girl group member.", and many more.
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community)
(SBS Star)
