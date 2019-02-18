SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Says BIGBANG Will Be Reorganized in the Future
작성 2019.02.18 14:22
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI bid farewell to his fans and talked about BIGBANG's future.

On February 16 and 17, SEUNGRI held his solo concert 'SEUNGRI 1st SOLO TOUR -THE GREAT SEUNGRI- FINAL IN SEOUL' at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.
SEUNGRIJust like the title suggests, the concert was the final one before SEUNGRI's upcoming military enlistment this year.

During the concert, SEUNGRI talked about his group, BIGBANG's future plans.
BIGBANGHe said, "When BIGBANG comes back, everyone will be reconfigured. We will come back with music that only BIGBANG can do at that age."

Then SEUNGRI took some time to say goodbye to his fans.
SEUNGRIHe went on, "I have a lot of things going on in my mind. When I come back, I will be a completely different person. I hope you all to stay healthy, and I'll comeback from the military service soon."
SEUNGRICurrently, the other four members of BIGBANG―T.O.P, TAEYANG, DAESUNG, and G-DRAGON―are fulfilling their mandatory duty.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
