[SBS Star] N.Flying Surprises Fans with Another Talent: Cooking!
[SBS Star] N.Flying Surprises Fans with Another Talent: Cooking!

작성 2019.02.18 16:42 조회수
The members of K-pop boy band N.Flying amazed fans with their cooking skills.

Recently, a thread titled, 'K-pop boy group who cooks and eats better than I do' drew a great deal of attention online.
N.FlyingIn the post, there were pictures of a meal which the members of N.Flying prepared themselves.

Most of the people usually get better at cooking after getting their own place since they need recipes that they can duck and dive right away to stay healthy and maintain a decent lifestyle.
N.FlyingN.FlyingN.FlyingN.FlyingBut judging by these pictures, N.Flying's dishes are too good and have a perfect nutritional balance to be just reduced as a work of an amateur or a person who only thinks of a cooking as a surviving skill.
N.FlyingDuring a recent live broadcast, N.Flying's member Cha Hun said, "The members' cooking skills has been improved immensely. Yoo Hwe Seung usually sticks to the recipe and I do as I want."
N.FlyingWhen asked, "Who's the best cook in the group?", He replied, "Can't tell. We are almost neck and neck."

Also, the youngest member of the group Yoo Hwe Seung sometimes sends a cute message to his fellow members while preparing dinner and make them want to rush home.
N.FlyingUpon seeing the post, fans commented, "Look at his feet. So adorable.", "He's a better cook than I am.", "Look at his message. He sounds like my mom. lol", and many more.

Meanwhile, N.Flying recently wrapped up the promotional activity of its album 'FLY HIGH PROJECT #2 Rooftop'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'N.Flying' V LIVE, 'NFlyingofficial' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
