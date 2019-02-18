SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul in Talks to Make His Comeback with a Romance Drama
2019.02.18
Actor Kang Ha Neul is reviewing scripts to make his comeback as an actor following his upcoming military discharge.

According to reports on February 18, Kang Ha Neul is considering joining the new KBS drama 'When the Camellia Blooms' (literal translation).
Kang Ha NeulThe drama is reportedly a romantic-thriller comedy written by Im Sang-choon of 'Fight My Way', and directed by Cha Young-hoon of 'Uncontrollably Fond' and 'Are You Human, Too?'

In response, Kang Ha Neul's management agency SEM Company stated, "It is true that Kang Ha Neul has received the offer to join 'When the Camellia Blooms' as the male lead. He is currently reviewing it."
Kong Hyo-jinEarlier in September last year, it was reported that actress Kong Hyo-jin is in talks to take on the female lead 'Dong-baek'.

If Kang Ha Neul takes the offer, he will play 'Yong-shik', a naive policeman who fell in love with his neighbor 'Dong-baek'.
Kang Ha Neul, Kong Hyo-jinThe drama is scheduled to premiere in the latter half of 2019.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
