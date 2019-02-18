[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Rushes to Check on JIN Who Falls on His Knees

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN showed a caring side of himself at the group's recent concert in Japan.On February 16, BTS held a concert 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Fukuoka, Japan as part of its world tour.At the end of the concert, JUNGKOOK and V decided to do something special for JIN.They lifted JIN up in the air and turned him around while he let his excitement out into the microphone.When JUNGKOOK and V put JIN back on the stage though, JIN lost his balance and fell hard on his knees.As soon as JIMIN saw JIN fell, he turned worried and ran towards him from meters away.JIN made a playful facial expression and said that he was okay, but JIMIN touched his knee and kept staring at him.Even after JIN got up and continued interacting with the audience, JIMIN did not move from his place and looked at JIN with concerns.After the concert, this video started going around online and many commented on the sweet gesture that JIMIN had shown.They said, "JIMIN seemed truly worried about JIN.", "JIMIN is so kind and caring! I hope JIN's really okay though.", "Awww! JIMIN is like BTS' mom.", and so on.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume 'LOVE YOURSELF' next month in Hong Kong.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'JinKiss Letsgo' YouTube)(SBS Star)