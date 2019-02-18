[SBS Star] RAIN Explains Why He Rarely Talks About His Wife Kim Tae-hee

K-pop artist/actor RAIN shared his thoughts on speaking about his wife actress Kim Tae-hee on television shows.On February 16 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Bros', RAIN and actor Lee Beom-soo joined as guests.During the show, one of the hosts Kang Ho-dong asked RAIN, "I heard that you requested to the staff members that we don't talk about Kim Tae-hee during the show."RAIN explained, "I never said that I wouldn't talk about her. But no matter how carefully I talk about my wife, it comes back to bite me."He continued, "I'm being more careful as I want to separate my work from my family life. It's not that I won't talk about her at all, but it's just that I love her and cherish her so much."Then the hosts brought up RAIN's past guest appearance in 2017, which he filmed just before announcing his engagement.At the time, RAIN performed his song 'The Best Present', which was later revealed that it had been a proposal song to Kim Tae-hee.When the hosts accused him of proposing to Kim Tae-hee without telling them, RAIN said, "It is true that I somewhat deceived you. I want to take this opportunity to apologize."RAIN and Kim Tae-hee tied the knot in January 2017 and welcomed their first child in October of the same year.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros, SBS funE)(SBS Star)