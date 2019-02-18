SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] RAIN Explains Why He Rarely Talks About His Wife Kim Tae-hee
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] RAIN Explains Why He Rarely Talks About His Wife Kim Tae-hee

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.18 11:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN Explains Why He Rarely Talks About His Wife Kim Tae-hee
K-pop artist/actor RAIN shared his thoughts on speaking about his wife actress Kim Tae-hee on television shows.

On February 16 episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Bros', RAIN and actor Lee Beom-soo joined as guests.

During the show, one of the hosts Kang Ho-dong asked RAIN, "I heard that you requested to the staff members that we don't talk about Kim Tae-hee during the show."
RAINRAINRAIN explained, "I never said that I wouldn't talk about her. But no matter how carefully I talk about my wife, it comes back to bite me."

He continued, "I'm being more careful as I want to separate my work from my family life. It's not that I won't talk about her at all, but it's just that I love her and cherish her so much."
RAINThen the hosts brought up RAIN's past guest appearance in 2017, which he filmed just before announcing his engagement.
RAINAt the time, RAIN performed his song 'The Best Present', which was later revealed that it had been a proposal song to Kim Tae-hee.
RAINRAINWhen the hosts accused him of proposing to Kim Tae-hee without telling them, RAIN said, "It is true that I somewhat deceived you. I want to take this opportunity to apologize."

RAIN and Kim Tae-hee tied the knot in January 2017 and welcomed their first child in October of the same year.

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호