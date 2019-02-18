[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Proves His Popularity in Thailand with His Fan Meeting

Korean actor Park Bo Gum swept Thailand with his fan meeting 'Park Bo Gum 2019 Asia tour Good Day'.On February 16, Park Bo Gum met up with 4,000 fans in Bangkok―the third location of his Asian fan meeting tour.This event was the first fan meeting tour in two years since his last fan meeting was held about two years ago.Park Bo Gum kicked off his fan meeting with a stage filled with his passion and love for his fans.During his fan meeting, Park Bo Gum kept making an effort to interact with his fans while answering all their questions and sharing what he has been up to.He even reenacted some scenes from his recently-ended drama 'Encounter' and revealed the story behind them.In the second part of his fan meeting, Park Bo Gum stole the hearts of the audience with his jaw-dropping stage presence and sweet voice.He first filled the stage with his amazing dance moves, and he also played the piano while singing a song in Thai.At the end of his fan meeting, Park Bo Gum once again moved the crowd by walking every single one of them out one by one.The local press delivered Park Bo Gum's arrival real-time by holding a press conference and packed their reports with praises about his personality and popularity.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is scheduled to visit other cities of Asia including Singapore, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei as part of his fan meeting tour.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'blossoment' Facebook)(SBS Star)