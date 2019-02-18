SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE to Make a Comeback in April!
[SBS Star] TWICE to Make a Comeback in April!

K-pop girl group TWICE is confirmed to make its comeback this spring.

On February 18, My Daily reported that TWICE is planning to make a comeback with a full album in April.
TWICEThe report also stated that TWICE has already completed filming the music video for the upcoming comeback on February 16.
TWICEIn response to the report, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment confirmed, "TWICE is currently working on its new album, with the goal of a comeback in April. The music video for the title track has been filmed as well."

However, the agency added, "We will make another announcement when the exact comeback date is confirmed."
TWICEThis will be TWICE's first comeback with broadcasting activities and promotions after the release of 'YES or YES' five months ago.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'JYPETWICE' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
