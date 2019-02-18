[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung il Woo Mentions His Friendship with Lee Min Ho Since High School

Korean actor Jung il Woo talked about his long friendship with actor Lee Min Ho.On February 17 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Jung il Woo was invited to join the talk.During the talk, Jung il Woo said, "I'm great friends with Lee Min Ho. We've been friends since high school. He went to the school right next to mine."He added, "Everyone knew who Lee Min Ho was at that time. He was unbelievably charming."Then, Jung il Woo went on to tell what his friendship is like with Lee Min Ho.Jung il Woo said, "Lee Min Ho and I are close, but we are so different. The only thing we have in common is probably the kind of food that we like. We didn't really enjoy drinking as well, so we spent a lot of time chatting while having a cup of coffee."He continued, "When I was younger, I couldn't understand why he didn't like some things that I liked doing. But as we spent more and more time together, we learned to understand each other better. Now, we well-respect our differences and get on very well."Meanwhile, Jung il Woo appears in SBS' new historical drama 'Haechi', and Lee Min Ho is expected to complete his national mandatory duty as a public service worker in May.(Lee Narin, Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)