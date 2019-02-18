SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Attracts 9.6 Million Fans During His Birthday Live Broadcast
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Attracts 9.6 Million Fans During His Birthday Live Broadcast

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE celebrated his 25th birthday with his fellow members and 9.6 million fans.

On February 17, J-HOPE held a live broadcast titled, 'BTS Live : HOPE Day countdown'.
BTSOn this day, J-HOPE began live streaming 40 minutes before his birthday and interacted with his fans while waiting for the countdown.
BTSBTSJust five minutes before the countdown, the members of BTS came into his room and surprised him with a big birthday cake and an affectionate birthday song.
BTSJIMIN said that he even set an alarm to celebrate his birthday on time and other members also expressed their love to him in their own way.
BTSThe members hopped on J-HOPE's bed and said that they will spend the night in his room since it is his birthday, but JIN took them all out and gave J-HOPE back his room as the oldest of the group.
BTSEven though J-HOPE did not reveal his birthday wish, he added, "Thank you everyone. For celebrating my birthday. Thank you. I got so much love from everyone."
 
After the broadcast, J-HOPE posted a few pictures on the group's social media account and once again expressed his gratitude to ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club).

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in China which will be held on March 20.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
