[SBS Star] Lee Dae Hwi Sweetly Takes a Selfie with Students After the Graduation Ceremony

Lee Dae Hwi of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One was spotted taking a selfie with students after his high school graduation ceremony today.On February 15, Lee Dae Hwi attended the graduation ceremony at the School of Performing Arts, Seoul.Starting with students who were in the same class with Lee Dae Hwi, they asked Lee Dae Hwi for a selfie after the graduation ceremony.More students from other classes joined them later, but Lee Dae Hwi did not seem bothered by a crowd of students at all.Lee Dae Hwi smiled to each one of them, and kindly took a selfie with all the students who asked him for the favor.He also went out of his way to take their phone in his hand, instead of just letting the students take the photo.The students who managed to take a selfie with Lee Dae Hwi expressed their gratitude online afterwards.They all thanked him for making their day more special and for the great memory that he gave them.Meanwhile, Lee Dae Hwi released a single 'Candle' with Wanna One's fellow member Park Woo Jin on January 29.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)