[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk to Embark on Asia Fan Meeting Tour!

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk will go on a fan meeting tour to meet his fans all across Asia.On February 15, Nam Joo Hyuk's management agency announced that the actor will be visiting four different cities in Asia―Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Taipei―as part of his fan meeting tour.The name of the tour, 'CURRENT', is the same as a fan event he held in Korea.Just like the previous domestic event, Nam Joo Hyuk plans to integrate talking session, interactive games, and singing stages just for his fans.It has been two years since Nam Joo Hyuk's last Asian tour.At that time, he expressed his desire to hold a fan meeting event again to meet with his fans.Meanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk is currently starring in JTBC's Monday-Tuesday drama 'The Light in Your Eyes'.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)