[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN Talks About the Group's Global Success in Forbes Interview

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN drew worldwide attention with its sixth album 'YOU MADE MY DAWN'.On February 14, American business magazine Forbes published an article titled, 'Seventeen Discuss The Global Response To 'You Made My Dawn' Album & 'Home' Life', which covered the interview with SEVENTEEN.Forbes first introduced SEVENTEEN, "While 2018 marked the K-pop scene's biggest breakthrough year yet, SEVENTEEN is playing a large role to ensure 2019 is starting just as hot," and added, "The 13-member boy band delivered its new 'You Made My Dawn' EP to fanfare both at home in South Korea and abroad for what is shaping up to be one of the band's biggest successes—both for its commercial performance and artistic achievements."When the reporter asked, "Were there any reactions that were particularly surprising or exciting this time?", S.COUPS said, "We got to see a lot of reaction and cover videos. I had fun watching them and watching people enjoy our performances so I hope more content will come up!"The reporter then asked, "I really like the concept around 'Home' and its lyrics. I relate to home as being a place or being with someone where you can feel comfortable to be yourself and uninhibited. What or who do you see as home?"VERNON replied, "Home for me is somewhere I can feel comfortable. Especially since I've spent so much time with my members, they make me feel comfortable so I guess in a way our members are my 'home.'"To a question how they balance work and life, WOOZI answered, "Music production is something that is naturally absorbed in my personal life. For me, music isn't work, it's just something I enjoy doing. The studio is 'home' for me."At the end of the interview, WONWOO added, "In 2019, I hope our CARATs and all our members can be healthy."Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is scheduled to hold its third fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND' in Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul for three days from March 8 to 10.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Forbes, 'seventeennews' Facebook)(SBS Star)