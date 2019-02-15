SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ho-dong Gets Shocked After Hearing How Many Bottles of Soju IRENE Can Drink

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE revealed a shocking number of bottles of soju that she used to drink.

On February 14 episode of SBS' television show 'We Will Channel You!', IRENE made a guest appearance.Kang Ho-dong and IRENEDuring the talk, the host entertainer Kang Ho-dong asked, "You are currently a commercial model for a popular soju (Korean liquor) brand, right? I'm curious about your alcohol tolerance."

He went on, "I've actually asked some people about it, and some told me that you can't drink at all and some said you always drink until you pass out. Which side of the argument is true?"Kang Ho-dongIRENE laughed, then hesitantly answered, "There were times when I used to drink a lot of alcohol. At that time, I used to drink up to three bottles."

Kang Ho-dong's eyes widened in shock and asked, "Do you mean three bottles of soju?", as that is considered quite a lot of alcohol intake.Kang Ho-dong and IRENEIRENE nodded and explained, "I can't drink beer nor any other alcoholic drinks like wine. Wine gives me a bad headache the next morning. My body can only take soju."

She continued, "The more I drank, I was able to tolerate alcohol better. I obviously couldn't drink that much at first. I also can't drink that much these days."
 

Meanwhile, Red Velvet is going around cities in North America for its concert tour 'REDMARE'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!) 

(SBS Star) 
