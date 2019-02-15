[SBS Star] VIDEO: LISA & JENNIE Make Perfect Cake Decorations with Drawings of Their Pets

LISA and JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK boasted their great skills in cake decorating.On February 14 episode of SBS' television show 'We Will Channel You!', LISA and JENNIE were spotted taking a baking class.After coming up with an idea of making one-and-only cakes that had drawings of their pets, they sat down and began to fiddle around with edible markers and colored icing in front of them.They were nervous but started decorating their cake with as much confidence as possible.Minutes later though, they almost moved like they had hands of a professional.LISA drew rainbows, hearts, clouds, and two of her cats 'Luca' and 'Leo', and JENNIE wrapped the cake around in bright blue and pink icing and drew an image of her dog 'Kuma' in the middle.Due to being so focused, LISA and JENNIE did not make any mistakes and managed to make the kind of cake they had in minds.It was their first time doing this, but both cakes turned out flawlessly detailed and incredibly cute.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is gearing for a comeback next month.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)(SBS Star)