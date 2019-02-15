SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Gets Pranked in London on Valentine's Day!
[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Gets Pranked in London on Valentine's Day!

작성 2019.02.15 16:47
Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol became the target of a lovely prank during his break in London.

On February 15, one content creator posted a video of Ryu Jun Yeol on his social media account along with a caption saying, "Good seeing you my friend. Hope you all had a great valentine."
Ryu Jun YeolIn the video, he walked up to Ryu Jun Yeol, gave him a heart-shaped balloon, then left without any explanation.
Ryu Jun YeolRyu Jun Yeol who was looking at the pictures in his camera looked bit puzzled at first, but he thanked him and even smiled at him politely.
Ryu Jun YeolThen his next behavior made everyone burst into laughter since Ryu Jun Yeol held the balloon a little farther and stared at it for a while as if he was trying to examine it with his eyes.
Ryu Jun YeolHowever, what was even more interesting than his cute reaction was the fact that the content creator was not aware of who Ryu Jun Yeol was until people left a bunch of comments on his social media account saying that he actually is a renowned actor from Korea.

Upon seeing this adorable reaction, Ryu Jun Yeol's fans commented, "Look at his face. He looks like a scared little squirrel.", "A little heart-shaped balloon for my valentine.", "This is so hilarious. I'm watching this for the 100th time.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Ryu Jun Yeol's upcoming movie 'Money' is scheduled to be released in March.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'snatchy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
