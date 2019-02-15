[SBS Star] Fans Find Similarities in the Youngest Members of JYP Girl Groups

In light of JYP Entertainment's new girl group ITZY's grand debut, K-pop fans looked back on the agency's girl groups.
All the girl groups that have debuted under JYP Entertainment―Wonder Girls, miss A, TWICE, and ITZY―shared a few similarities among their youngest members.
Let's take a look at Sohee, Suzy, TZUYU, and YUNA, and find out what their similarities are!
1. They are the "visual" members of the group
2. They all debuted at the age of 16 or 17
3. They are the tallest members of the group
4. They often get mistaken as the oldest member due to their mature appearance
(Credit= JYP Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)
(SBS Star)
