[SBS Star] Fans Find Similarities in the Youngest Members of JYP Girl Groups
[SBS Star] Fans Find Similarities in the Youngest Members of JYP Girl Groups

작성 2019.02.15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Find Similarities in the Youngest Members of JYP Girl Groups
In light of JYP Entertainment's new girl group ITZY's grand debut, K-pop fans looked back on the agency's girl groups.
JYP Girl GroupsAll the girl groups that have debuted under JYP Entertainment―Wonder Girls, miss A, TWICE, and ITZY―shared a few similarities among their youngest members.

Let's take a look at Sohee, Suzy, TZUYU, and YUNA, and find out what their similarities are!

1. They are the "visual" members of the group
JYP Girl Groups2. They all debuted at the age of 16 or 17
JYP Girl Groups3. They are the tallest members of the group
JYP Girl Groups4. They often get mistaken as the oldest member due to their mature appearance
JYP Girl Groups(Credit= JYP Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
