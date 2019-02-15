[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Hey, Baby" How Ahn Jae Hyeon Answers Koo Hye Sun's Phone Call

Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyeon answered his wife actress Koo Hye Sun's phone call in the sweetest possible way.On February 12, Koo Hye Sun uploaded her very first video on her YouTube.On this day, Koo Hye Sun was seen spending some time with eight of her dogs and cats at her work studio in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do.While driving around the town, Koo Hye Sun got thirsty and stopped by a convenience store to purchase a bottle of water.Soon after Koo Hye Sun left the car, the Bluetooth installed into the car suddenly got turned on and started calling Ahn Jae Hyeon.Even before the ring tone was heard, Ahn Jae Hyeon picked up a call that was accidentally dialed to him by Koo Hye Sun's Bluetooth.Ahn Jae Hyeon sweetly answered, "Hey, baby.", but as he heard no sound from the other side of the phone, he said, "Hello?"Then, their dog 'Gamja' barked and one of the production crew explained the situation to him.It was not a full phone conversation as many fans hoped to hear, but they were happy to be able to check out a bit of the couple's romantic married life and the loving husband side of Ahn Jae Hyeon.Ahn Jae Hyeon and Koo Hye Sun first got to know each other while shooting KBS' drama 'Blood' in the beginning of 2015.After months of being in a relationship, they tied the knot on May 21, 2016.(Lee Narin, Credit= '치비티비 CHIBiTV' YouTube, 'kookoo900' 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)