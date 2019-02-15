SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo & IU in Talks to Lead a New Fantasy Drama
[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo & IU in Talks to Lead a New Fantasy Drama

Actor Yeo Jin Goo is considering taking the male lead role in an upcoming drama, alongside singer/actress IU.

According to reports on February 15, Yeo Jin Goo is in talks to join tvN's upcoming fantasy drama 'Hotel del Luna' (working title) as the male lead.
Yeo Jin GooIn response to the report, Yeo Jin Goo's management agency Janus Entertainment confirmed, "Yeo Jin Goo has received a casting offer for 'Hotel del Luna'. He is currently reviewing scripts."

If he takes the offer, Yeo Jin Goo will play the role of a perfectionist hotelier 'Goo Chan-sung'.
IUPreviously, it was reported that IU was considering the female lead role 'Jang Man-wol', a woman who has fallen under a curse to remain at the hotel for eternity as punishment for her wrongdoings. 
Yeo Jin Goo, IU'Hotel del Luna' is currently scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2019.

(Credit= 'iu.loen' 'ActorYJG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
