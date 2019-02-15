[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Unable to Appear in the Last Two Episodes of 'The Last Empress'

The viewers of 'The Last Empress' will unfortunately not be able to see Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk in the last two episodes of the drama.On February 15, the production team of SBS' popular drama 'The Last Empress' announced, "The remaining two episodes of our drama will be aired without Choi Jin Hyuk's appearance."They continued, "We would like to thank Choi Jin Hyuk for his hard work that he had shown up until now."Earlier this week, it was revealed that two more episodes were going to be added on to 'The Last Empress'.The drama was initially planned to broadcast 24 episodes until February 14.With the soaring popularity of the drama, however, the production team decided to extend the drama to 26 episodes with the last one being aired on February 21.After the news broke, Choi Jin Hyuk's management agency G-TREE CREATIVE explained why Choi Jin Hyuk is unable to join the team until next week.They said, "Choi Jin Hyuk is scheduled to hold a fan meeting in Taiwan, and it conflicts with the filming schedule. We had no choice but to sit out filming the last two episodes of the drama."'The Last Empress' is a romance-thriller drama which began broadcasting last November.It is set in the present day in Korea where the country is ruled by a monarchy, and Choi Jin Hyuk played a role of the bodyguard of the royal family named 'Chun Woo-bin/Na Wang-sik'.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS The Last Empress)(SBS Star)