SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Unable to Appear in the Last Two Episodes of 'The Last Empress'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Unable to Appear in the Last Two Episodes of 'The Last Empress'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.15 14:27 수정 2019.02.15 14:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Unable to Appear in the Last Two Episodes of The Last Empress
The viewers of 'The Last Empress' will unfortunately not be able to see Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk in the last two episodes of the drama.

On February 15, the production team of SBS' popular drama 'The Last Empress' announced, "The remaining two episodes of our drama will be aired without Choi Jin Hyuk's appearance."

They continued, "We would like to thank Choi Jin Hyuk for his hard work that he had shown up until now."
Choi Jin HyukEarlier this week, it was revealed that two more episodes were going to be added on to 'The Last Empress'.

The drama was initially planned to broadcast 24 episodes until February 14.

With the soaring popularity of the drama, however, the production team decided to extend the drama to 26 episodes with the last one being aired on February 21. Choi Jin HyukAfter the news broke, Choi Jin Hyuk's management agency G-TREE CREATIVE explained why Choi Jin Hyuk is unable to join the team until next week.

They said, "Choi Jin Hyuk is scheduled to hold a fan meeting in Taiwan, and it conflicts with the filming schedule. We had no choice but to sit out filming the last two episodes of the drama."Choi Jin Hyuk'The Last Empress' is a romance-thriller drama which began broadcasting last November.

It is set in the present day in Korea where the country is ruled by a monarchy, and Choi Jin Hyuk played a role of the bodyguard of the royal family named 'Chun Woo-bin/Na Wang-sik'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS The Last Empress)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호