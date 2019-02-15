[SBS Star] 'Shinheung Military Academy' Unveils Star-studded Encore Lineup

The military musical 'Shinheung Military Academy' unveiled its encore lineup and the cast members' individual posters.On February 14, the character posters for the musical 'Shinheung Military Academy' have been revealed online.The musical features celebrities who are currently active-duty soldiers, including actors Ji Chang Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Ko Eun Sung, K-pop boy group INFINITE's Kim Sung Kyu, SHINee's ONEW, and 2AM's Jo Kwon.'Shinheung Military Academy' first premiered in September 2018, but the production confirmed to hold an encore from February 27 to April 21 at BBCH Hall of Kwanglim Arts Center, Seoul.Produced by ROK Army and Cultural Foundation of National Museum of Korea, the musical tells the stories of the patriotic student soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence of Korea during the Japanese colonial era.Check out individual character posters of the main leads below.(Credit= SHOWNOTE)(SBS Star)