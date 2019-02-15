SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bom to Make Her Comeback for the First Time in 5 Years
Park Bom, a former member of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 will finally return to the stage in March.

On February 15, a media outlet STARNEWS revealed that Park Bom is currently adding a few last touches to her upcoming album and planning on releasing a new track in March.
Park BomPark Bom first made her debut in 2009 as a member of 2NE1, and received a tremendous love from the public thanks to her unique voice and incredible singing skills.
Park BomBut Park Bom put a halt to all activities after the drug scandal happened in 2014, and officially left the group in November 2016.
 

In June 2018, Park Bom implied that she would be making her comeback in a near future with a letter on her social media account, "Hey everybody~ I'll come back with a good music soon. I miss you guys so much~ All around the world. I'm going to make you happy."
Park BomAfter hearing the news that Park Bom is planning on releasing a new album, Yang Hyun Suk, the head of her former management agency wrote on his social media account, "Although she is no longer with YG, I really wish her all the success with her new release."
 

Meanwhile, Park Bom signed with her new management agency Dnation in July 2018.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '2NE1' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
