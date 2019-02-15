SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] XIUMIN Gets Asked for His ID Even Though He Is 28 Years Old
작성 2019.02.15
K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN's unaging look fooled a restaurant owner into thinking that he was a minor.

Recently, one fan shared an amusing story about XIUMIN on social media.

Along with a picture of XIUMIN's autograph that is addressed to one restaurant located in Tongyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do, she began telling the story by saying, "XIUMIN came to my mother-in-law's restaurant."

She said, "My mother-in-law didn't recognize him and thought he was a high school student. So, she asked him for an ID when he ordered alcohol."

She breathlessly continued, "Luckily, my husband recognized who he was and asked him for an autograph!"XIUMINThe fan's mother-in-law is not the only person who thinks he looks like a high school student though.

Born on March 26, 1990, XIUMIN actually turns 29 in about a month and a half.

However, he had aged so little in the past several years that a lot of people call him a vampire.XIUMINUpon reading this story, fans commented, "This is hilarious! He is almost 29!", "I'm jealous! No one ever asks me for an ID anymore.", "Totally agree though. I mean, just look at him! He looks so young.", and so on.XIUMINMeanwhile, EXO's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' was unveiled last month and a new episode gets released every day at 6PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'weareone.exo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
