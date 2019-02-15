[SBS Star] Former EXO LUHAN & His Girlfriend Spotted in Seoul on Valentine's Day

K-pop boy group EXO's former member, Chinese singer/actor LUHAN was spotted enjoying a romantic date in Seoul on Valentine's Day.On February 14, a fan spotted LUHAN and his girlfriend actress Guan Xiao Tong walking around Apgujeong-dong, Seoul.In the shared photos, LUHAN and Guan Xiao Tong roamed the streets with their acquaintances, not paying that much of attention to the public's eyes.Debuted as a member of EXO in 2012, LUHAN ultimately left the group in 2014 and expanded his career as a solo artist and actor in China.LUHAN and Guan Xiao Tong made their relationship public in October 2017.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)