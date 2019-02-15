SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Former EXO LUHAN & His Girlfriend Spotted in Seoul on Valentine's Day
[SBS Star] Former EXO LUHAN & His Girlfriend Spotted in Seoul on Valentine's Day

K-pop boy group EXO's former member, Chinese singer/actor LUHAN was spotted enjoying a romantic date in Seoul on Valentine's Day.

On February 14, a fan spotted LUHAN and his girlfriend actress Guan Xiao Tong walking around Apgujeong-dong, Seoul.
LUHAN, Guan Xiao TongLUHAN, Guan Xiao TongIn the shared photos, LUHAN and Guan Xiao Tong roamed the streets with their acquaintances, not paying that much of attention to the public's eyes.
LUHAN, Guan Xiao TongDebuted as a member of EXO in 2012, LUHAN ultimately left the group in 2014 and expanded his career as a solo artist and actor in China.
LUHAN, Guan Xiao TongLUHAN, Guan Xiao TongLUHAN and Guan Xiao Tong made their relationship public in October 2017.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)
