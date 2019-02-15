[SBS Star] From Baby JUNGKOOK to BTS JUNGKOOK

Being such a talented and attractive individual, it is difficult to see JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group doing anything else for living.It is hard to believe that JUNGKOOK was once just like any other classmates of yours, but he was.The difference may be that JUNGKOOK was born with the kind of facial features that K-pop fans love; big round eyes, a high nose bridge, and sharp jawline.As if he had known he was destined to become a K-pop star, JUNGKOOK debuted at an early age when he was only 15 years old.Since he was so young at that time, he still had lots of baby fat on his face.Gradually though, he had lost the baby fat and become the sexy and hot guy that he is now.Let's take a look at some photos of JUNGKOOK when he was just a regular boy next door first!Now, it is time to look at more mature JUNGKOOK after his debut as a member of BTS!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'bts_bighit' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)