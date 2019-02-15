SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Amuses Fans with Her Weird Eating Habit!
2019.02.15
The fans of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI are finding the clips of her desperately trying not to eat any of her vegetables adorable and hilarious.

Recently, a few pictures and videos of SEULGI drew a great deal of attention online.

The reason she garnered attention was because she had a cute but little unhealthy eating habits which reminded everyone of their own childhood.
SEULGIIn all the videos included in the post, SEULGI was enthusiastically picking out the vegetables in her plate and was only eating the parts that does not have any of those.

SEULGI must find vegetables truly repulsive since she even chose them as her least favorite food when she made guest appearance at JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers'.
SEULGIThe way she skimmed off the chopped green onions which was only used as a garnish on top of her steamed egg was so skillful and funny that it immediately made everyone burst into laughter.
SEULGIAlso, It seems like she has the ability to eat and sort out the vegetables at the same time since she managed to remove all the vegetables in her pasta while eating it.
 

Upon seeing these cute moments of SEULGI, fans commented, "She probably is the most adorable picky eater in the world.", "What? She hates vegetables? But she's so thin!", "Greens are the worst. I'm with you, SEULGI", and many more.

Meanwhile, SEULGI recently participated in the soundtrack of tvN's drama 'THE CROWNED CLOWN'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'RedVelvet' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
